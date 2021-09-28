A cold front brings cooler temperatures, possible thunderstorms and rain – Mark
Mark Peterson's Tuesday forecast
Here’s a look at what you can expect for the rest of your Tuesday:
Your 4 Things to Know include:
- Showers later today
- Breezy and cooler conditions
- Slight chance of thunderstorms
- Warm, sunny weekend ahead
Temperatures will be cool across the region today, with highs in the 50s to low 60s. The colder temperatures will also result in lowering snow levels with the highest peaks above 5,000 feet seeing the potential for a small amount of snow.
Wednesday’s high temperatures will look similarly chilly. Patchy frost is possible Wednesday morning.
A cold front will bring breezy conditions today. Wind gusts will range between 20 to 30 miles per hour around the region. The front will also bring scattered showers across eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle by the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms are possible later today as well.
Your planning forecast shows partly cloudy conditions through Friday with warming temperatures expected. It will be sunny and mild this weekend.
