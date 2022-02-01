A cold, but sunny few days – Mark

Happy Tuesday!

We’re off to a chilly start with variable clouds, but we are expecting some sunshine.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

We start off cold

We clear up, but get colder tomorrow

A warmer weekend is on the way

A rain and snow mix is possible on Friday

We’re seeing below-average temperatures for today

Tomorrow’s highs are much-below average (37 average high).

High pressure and cold air move in with clouds today and sunshine on Wednesday. Temperatures move into the single digits overnight.

We slowly warm to average upper 30s by Friday and the weekend.