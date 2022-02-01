A cold, but sunny few days – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Tuesday!

We’re off to a chilly start with variable clouds, but we are expecting some sunshine.

Tue 12 Hour Mid

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • We start off cold
  • We clear up, but get colder tomorrow
  • A warmer weekend is on the way
  • A rain and snow mix is possible on Friday

Tue Mid 4 Things

We’re seeing below-average temperatures for today

Tue Highs

Tomorrow’s highs are much-below average (37 average high).

Tue Wed Nighs

High pressure and cold air move in with clouds today and sunshine on Wednesday. Temperatures move into the single digits overnight.

We slowly warm to average upper 30s by Friday and the weekend.

Tue Planning 7 Day

