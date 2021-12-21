A cloudy start to winter with snow moving in Wednesday – Mark
Happy first day of winter!
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, December 21:
- It’s officially winter!
- Clouds for today
- Overnight snow expected
- Mid-week warm up
A dry and cold day for the start of winter.
Here’s a look at potential snow amounts for Christmas morning:
Today will be dry and cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s for the Inland Northwest.
Expect a warmer Wednesday with morning snow and afternoon rain.
Today will ne the driest day of the week with a rain/snow mix and mountain snow Wednesday through the weekend.
Bitter cold air will move in next week.
