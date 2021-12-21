A cloudy start to winter with snow moving in Wednesday – Mark

Happy first day of winter!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, December 21:

It’s officially winter!

Clouds for today

Overnight snow expected

Mid-week warm up

A dry and cold day for the start of winter.

Here’s a look at potential snow amounts for Christmas morning:

Today will be dry and cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s for the Inland Northwest.

Expect a warmer Wednesday with morning snow and afternoon rain.

Today will ne the driest day of the week with a rain/snow mix and mountain snow Wednesday through the weekend.

Bitter cold air will move in next week.