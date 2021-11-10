A cloudy and cool Veterans Day on the way – Mark
Happy Wednesday!
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Sunny and mild today
- Some overnight showers on the way
- A cloudy and dry Veterans Day
- Rain on the way Friday
Today will bring some sunshine, but it will be fairly cool with temperatures in the low to mid-40s.
Our average highs are in the mid-40s for most of the region.
we’ll see cloudy and below-average temps for Veterans Day.
Some scattered showers will move in tonight and then we’ll have a mostly dry Veterans Day. Thursday night brings rain into Friday with mountain snow. We’ll then see drier conditions for Saturday and showers on Sunday.
