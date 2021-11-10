A cloudy and cool Veterans Day on the way – Mark

Happy Wednesday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Sunny and mild today

Some overnight showers on the way

A cloudy and dry Veterans Day

Rain on the way Friday

Today will bring some sunshine, but it will be fairly cool with temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

Our average highs are in the mid-40s for most of the region.

we’ll see cloudy and below-average temps for Veterans Day.

Some scattered showers will move in tonight and then we’ll have a mostly dry Veterans Day. Thursday night brings rain into Friday with mountain snow. We’ll then see drier conditions for Saturday and showers on Sunday.