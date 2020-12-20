A cloudy and breezy Sunday, followed by more wet weather for the work week! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. — Saturday was a wet and windy night across the region! We’ll have a break from that wet weather for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

If you plan on driving through the passes, you’ll want to take things slow as that wet weather is expected to continue. For the latest travel conditions, make sure to download the 4 News Now Weather app.

We have another round of rain on the way for Sunday night into Monday. Regardless, temperatures will stay well above average for the beginning of our work week.

We could see rain in the lowlands Monday through Tuesday. We’ll start to clear out but we’ll see a drop in temperatures for the remainder of the week. I hope you’re dreaming of a DRY Christmas! As of right now, it looks like we’ll be mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s.