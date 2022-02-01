A chilly start to February, but not a lot of snow to go along with the cold – Kris

It’s been about a month since we’ve had a good cold snap! As a result, many of us have gotten comfortable leaving the house without the heavy artillery; hat, gloves, scarf, etc. You’ll want to round up those items for tomorrow morning. Temperatures around the Inland Northwest will be dropping into the teens tonight. For Tuesday, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 20s in most locations. There’s a slight chance of a few flurries, mainly in North Idaho.

It gets even colder for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Single digits are possible by Wednesday morning. Brrrr! Highs on Wednesday will top out in the mid 20s, which is more than 10 degrees below average. Expect partly cloudy skies and dry conditions through Thursday. Temperatures will start to increase on Thursday, and there’s a chance of some light snow on Friday. By the weekend, Temperatures will be back up around average.