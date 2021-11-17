A chilly mid-week forecast with rain moving in Thursday evening – Mark
Hope you’re staying warm out there!
Here is a look at conditions you can expect for the rest of your day:
Your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, November 17 include:
- Sunny and cool today
- Clouds tonight
- Thursday night showers
- Possible snow Friday morning
Temperatures will be chilly around the region today. Highs will be in the upper 30s for Spokane.
Low temperatures will dip into the 20s tonight.
FORECAST OVERVIEW:
- Today will be mostly sunny with clouds moving in later.
- Thursday will be mostly cloudy. Then Thursday night, we see a chance of rain/snow showers.
- People in lower elevations could see snow on the ground Friday morning.
- Clouds and mild temperatures are expected this weekend.
