A chill in the air to start the week -Matt

It’s a windy finish to the weekend, but otherwise an incredible weather day. Winds will die off overnight, letting temperatures crash to the coolest we’ve seen in a while around here. Almost everyone will drop into the 40s overnight. A few valleys will see some patchy fog around sunrise.

Sunshine will rule the day on Monday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Temperatures drop back to the 40s again overnight. The cool weather and all the rain this weekend will keep air quality good to moderate too.

Temperatures rise to around 80 by the middle of the week with lows in the mid-50s, average for this time of the year. A weak system will come by late in the week, leading to increasing clouds but more rain. Next weekend looks dry and warmer with highs in the low 80s.