A child has died of COVID-19 in Spokane County, SRHD reports

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District reported the first death of a child due to COVID-19 in the county.

According to the Health District, the child was between the age of 10-19.

“While we feel every death we report is tragic, we do want to recognize that the loss of a child’s life is something that hits a community particularly hard,” said interim health officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez. “The level of risk still remains relatively low in children and teens, but we acknowledge that these lives aren’t just numbers on a report, and statistics will never ease the pain of loss. We send our heartfelt condolences out to the child’s family and all other members of our community who have lost a loved one during this terrible pandemic. It is our hope that we, as a community, take this time to remember those who have lost their lives, reach out to those who are grieving their loss, and come together to keep our community safe.”

SRHD notes that children and teens have fewer and milder symptoms than adults when it comes to COVID-19 — but anyone can be infected and have complications.

The weeks-long surge in COVID cases has not been traced to one singular event, according to health officials, but to gatherings of friends and family members, without masks.

RELATED: Spokane Co. sees record-high 513 COVID cases in one day, over 1,000 this weekend

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.