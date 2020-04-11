A change in weather is heading our way for the weekend! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – We saw sunny skies and above average temperatures for the end of our work week! It looks like those comfortable conditions are here to stay as we head into those overnight hours.
Expect mostly 40 degree temperatures for our overnight lows, with a slight chance for sprinkles before midnight.
We have a big change heading our way for the weekend. A strong cold front will start moving in tonight, bringing us the chance for rain on Saturday and gusty winds across the region. Our high temperatures will also drop significantly.
A Wind Advisory will go into effect Saturday at 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Many areas will have strong wind gusts, with some reaching 60 mph.
If you’re worried about the change in weather, the good news is, it will be short-lived! Things should start to clear out by Sunday, with cool temps and mostly sunny skies.
