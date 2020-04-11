A change in weather is heading our way for the weekend! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – We saw sunny skies and above average temperatures for the end of our work week! It looks like those comfortable conditions are here to stay as we head into those overnight hours.

Expect mostly 40 degree temperatures for our overnight lows, with a slight chance for sprinkles before midnight.

TONIGHT'S LOWS: Overnight lows will remain comfortable across the region. Most areas will see mostly cloudy skies with a chance for sprinkles before midnight. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/2PpLid45Xr — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) April 10, 2020

We have a big change heading our way for the weekend. A strong cold front will start moving in tonight, bringing us the chance for rain on Saturday and gusty winds across the region. Our high temperatures will also drop significantly.

TOMORROW'S HIGHS: We're going to see quite the drop in temperatures compared to what we saw today! A strong cold front is expected to move in overnight, bringing us the chance for rain mostly before noon. We're also expecting gusty winds across the region. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/vo9nYdBqAZ — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) April 10, 2020

A Wind Advisory will go into effect Saturday at 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Many areas will have strong wind gusts, with some reaching 60 mph.

WIND ADVISORY: A Wind Advisory will go into effect tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Spokane and CDA could see wind gusts up to 35 mph. We're expecting the strongest gusts out in Omak, possibly reaching 60 mph! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/zUJ31n8rEt — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) April 10, 2020

If you’re worried about the change in weather, the good news is, it will be short-lived! Things should start to clear out by Sunday, with cool temps and mostly sunny skies.

WEEKEND FORECAST: We're expecting rain mostly before noon tomorrow. Many areas will also see gusty winds. However, that wet weather will be short lived. Temps will stay cool for Easter Sunday with mostly sunny skies. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/7HfWf0cBPg — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) April 11, 2020

