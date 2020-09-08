A chance to catch your breath after a wild Monday: calm, cool weather for Tuesday

Wind whipped, dusty and engulfed in flames; it’s been a rough Labor Day across the Inland Northwest. Things will calm considerably for Tuesday, at least in terms of the weather. An unusually strong cold front brought winds as high as 60 mph to the region Monday, but those winds will continue to die down as the front exists the region tonight. With clear skies and light winds overnight, temperatures will drop to the lowest readings of the season. We might even have a frost in some of the northern valleys. Tuesday will be sunny, but smoky in spots. Winds should stay relatively light, and it will be cool. High temperatures will be in the 70s in most locations.

It won’t stay cool for long! Temperatures climb back up into the 80s on Wednesday, and it looks like we could hit the 90s again over the weekend. There’s a lot of sunshine in the forecast, but no sign of the rain that we desperately need.