A calm Friday, before a gusty Saturday -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good morning! The rest of your Friday will be sunny and hot. Temperatures this afternoon stay well above average. If you liked the weather over the past few days, you’ll enjoy today.

Nothing but clear skies, hot temperatures and sunshine for your Friday. We’ll see little cloud cover today. Wind speeds in Spokane will be 5-10 mph coming from the southwest.

HEAT SAFETY:

Drink water, stay hydrated

Wear sunscreen (SPF 30 or above)

NEVER leave any children or pets in the car for any amount of time

Check on elderly neighbors

Be mindful of where you’re walking your pet. Pavement will be very hot, too hot, for your pet’s paws

Make sure pets have plenty of water

If you have outdoor pets, consider bringing them inside with the A/C and electric fans to cool down during the afternoon

Be mindful of fire prevention! Know your burn restrictions

Regionally, we’ll have fire danger concerns this weekend. Tomorrow afternoon and evening, we are under a Red Flag Warning. The National Weather Service office in Spokane previously had this as a Fire Weather Watch. We’re expecting hot temperatures, dry conditions and gusty winds.

Wind gusts may get up to 40-45 mph for some parts of the region.

Be safe, and know your burn restrictions!

Sunday and Monday, we’ll see cooler conditions. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Some relief for those who are feeling tired of the high heat.

Have an amazing weekend! -Nikki