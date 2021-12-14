A calm day before more snow moves in – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, December 14:

Cloudy and mild today

Snow Wednesday night

Cloudy and cold Friday

Weekend snow storm ahead

It will be cloudy and cold today.

We will have patchy fog around the region.

Temperatures will be about average for the area. Highs in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the mid 30s today.

Snow showers are possible in the late afternoon or evening.

Wednesday will be cloudy with evening snow into Thursday.

Your morning commute Thursday could see an inch or two of snow.

It will be a dry Friday with two to six inches of snow Saturday.