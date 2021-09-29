A brief but beautiful break between cold fronts – Kris

I was just adding up all of the recent rainfall in Spokane, and would you believe that we have had almost double the average precipitation for September? After several months of drought, we are making up for lost time! We’re not done with the wet weather in these last few days of September, but we will have a break for Wednesday. The last of a few isolated showers will taper off tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Tomorrow, expect partly cloudy skies in the morning with mostly sunny conditions the rest of the day. Even with the sunshine, it will be a cool day. Highs will top out in the lower 60s, which is between five and ten degrees below average.

Most of Thursday will be dry, but the next system will bring another round of rain by early evening. Temperatures on Thursday will rebound into the upper 60s, but the front will cool things down a bit for Friday. There’s a chance of lingering showers in North Idaho Friday morning. It will be dry, warm, sunny weekend! It looks like the 70s will be back in the forecast by Sunday.