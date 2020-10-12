A breezy start with high wind watch Tuesday – Mark

Today will be breezy with rain moving in overnight.

Very windy with potential tree damage and power outages Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures are running about average for this time of year.

A low pressure system is leaving the area and clearing the skies. Conditions will be windy today. Tuesday we see another front with rain overnight and a High Wind Watch is in effect for much of our area Tuesday afternoon with winds to 45 mph. It will be partly cloudy and calmer the rest of the week.