A breezy, showery start to a warm, sunny holiday weekend – Kris

Unless you’re vying for a prime camping spot, there’s no need to be in a rush to get a jump on the long Memorial Day Weekend. The weather is going to be a little iffy on Friday, especially in North Idaho. Expect breezy conditions with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday. Showers will continue over North Idaho most of the day. High temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 60s, which is just a little below average.

Once the weekend arrives, let the unofficial start to the summer season begin! It’s going to be sunny both Saturday and Sunday. After a chilly start to the day on Saturday, temperatures will climb in to the mid 70s, and that’s just the beginning! The warming trend will continue right on through Memorial Day and beyond. Highs Monday will be in the lower 80s, and we might even hit 90° the middle of next week. After tomorrow, there is no sign of rain in the forecast.