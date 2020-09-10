A breakdown of wildfires burning throughout Washington and North Idaho

With so many wildfires burning statewide, it can be hard to keep track.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the largest fires in our area and where they stand as of Wednesday evening.

The Cold Springs Fire claimed the life of a toddler on Wednesday. It’s burned 163,000 acres near Omak. A total of 275 firefighters are there and are just now starting to make progress on the flames. Several structures have been lost.

Level 3 and 2 evacuations remain in place for some areas.

The Pearl Fire is burning near Bridgeport. It branched off of the Cold Springs Fire and is now at 174,000 acres. The fire has burned some structures. Level 3 evacuations are in place.

The Rehmke Fire sparked Wednesday near Tonasket. It’s currently burning 20 acres and some structures are being threatened. People living along Howell Canyon Road and Barker Mountain Road should evacuate immediately.

The Whitney Fire near Davenport burned 100,000 acres as of Wednesday, and crews have made little progress on containing it.

Officials say a downed power line sparked the fire, which has forced some people from their homes.

The Inchelium Complex Fire is burning 8,000 acres on the Colville Reservation and is just less than a quarter lined. Crews say it may take up to two weeks for the fire to be fully contained.

Level 2 evacuations are currently in place for people living near the fire.

Evacuations are still in place for people living near the Hunter Fire near Blanchard on highway 41.

The fire is fully contained and crews will be strengthening those lines over the next few days.

The Babb Road Fire, which burned the town of Malden, has destroyed a total of 121 homes and 94 other structures like outbuildings and sheds. That fire is still burning and not at all contained.

