A breakdown of COVID-19 cases at Eastern Washington University

CHENEY, Wash. — A total of 108 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at Eastern Washington University since the first case was reported back in May. The majority of those cases have been linked to students who have not been on campus.

A COVID-19 dashboard on the university’s website shows a breakdown of positive cases in employees, as well as students currently residing on campus, those who were learning on campus when they tested positive, and students living in Cheney participating in full online learning.

Of those who have tested positive, 21 students were learning on campus and six are living in student housing. Six employees have also tested positive, as well as a total of 75 students who have not been on campus.

All 27 on-campus students who tested positive have been linked to the Cheney location.

The university opted for a mix of online and in-person learning for fall 2020 and will hold all classes online following Thanksgiving break. You can read EWU’s COVID-19 risk management procedures here.

