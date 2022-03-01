A break today, but more rain is on the way – Mark
Welcome to March!
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Clouds today with a few showers here and there
- More rain moves in this evening
- Our highs are reaching up into the mid 50s!
- Be prepared for rising rivers and streams
Yesterday was indeed a wet day! We saw 2 inches of rain in Priest River with more than an inch in several other places.
Because of all this wet weather, a flood watch is in place for N. Idaho.
Our highs are well above average statewide.
We’ll get a break from the rain today with warmer temperatures moving in. Rain returns tonight through Thursday morning then we dry out again for the weekend. Near average temps, as well.
