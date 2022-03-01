A break today, but more rain is on the way – Mark

Welcome to March!

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Clouds today with a few showers here and there

More rain moves in this evening

Our highs are reaching up into the mid 50s!

Be prepared for rising rivers and streams

Yesterday was indeed a wet day! We saw 2 inches of rain in Priest River with more than an inch in several other places.

Because of all this wet weather, a flood watch is in place for N. Idaho.

Our highs are well above average statewide.

We’ll get a break from the rain today with warmer temperatures moving in. Rain returns tonight through Thursday morning then we dry out again for the weekend. Near average temps, as well.