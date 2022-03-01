A break today, but more rain is on the way – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Welcome to March!

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Clouds today with a few showers here and there
  • More rain moves in this evening
  • Our highs are reaching up into the mid 50s!
  • Be prepared for rising rivers and streams

Tue Am 4 Things

Yesterday was indeed a wet day! We saw 2 inches of rain in Priest River with more than an inch in several other places.

Tue Rain Totals

Because of all this wet weather, a flood watch is in place for N. Idaho.

Tue Flood Watch

Our highs are well above average statewide.

Tue Hi

We’ll get a break from the rain today with warmer temperatures moving in. Rain returns tonight through Thursday morning then we dry out again for the weekend. Near average temps, as well.

Tue 4 Day

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories