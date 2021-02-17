A break in the snow for some SUNSHINE on Wednesday -Kris

All of that pretty snow in your neighborhood will look even more lovely with some SUNSHINE! The last of a few flurries will come to an end later tonight. Lows will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s across the region. For Wednesday, expect a cloudy start to the day, but skies will clear by mid-morning. All of that sunshine will help boost our temperatures, but they will still struggle to get above freezing. Enjoy the blue skies while they last, the next round of snow moves in Thursday night.

Early estimates of the Thursday night-Friday morning snow are in the 1 – 4″ range for the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. Plan on a tricky Friday morning commute. Temperatures will continue to slowly warm through the weekend. Next Monday, they will jump into the 40s with rainy and windy conditions.