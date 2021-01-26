A break from the snow on Tuesday, followed by more wet weather – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – We saw widespread snow across the Inland Northwest for the start of our work week. It looks like we’ll get a short break from that wet weather as we head into Tuesday.

Don’t get used to the dry conditions, because we have another storm system approaching Tuesday night through Thursday. We’re expecting widespread light to moderate snow across the region, however, it looks like central Washington and the Canadian border will get hit the hardest.

We could see up to 2″ of snow in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas. It’s also likely we’ll experience a rain/snow mix. Wenatchee is projected to get about 6″ through Thursday morning. Be careful and make sure to take it SLOW during your commute!