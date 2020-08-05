A break from the heat? Cooler temps on the way -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hope you enjoyed the sunshine today! We are expecting some changes in the forecast to finish off the work week.

Today, we saw low 90s and upper 80s throughout the region. We also saw minimal cloud cover with plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow will look different. We are expecting mostly cloudy skies with the potential for rain showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures tomorrow will be cooler. Rather than the 90s we saw today, we can expect 80s for our Thursday. Parts of north Idaho can expect upper 70s.

Average high temperature in Spokane this time of year is mid 80s. We will get close to that number tomorrow and some cities will hit slightly below average.

Friday will be our coolest day this week when temperatures in the afternoon will be in the upper 70s. We’ll start to climb in temperatures once again this weekend into the low to mid 80s. The 90s aren’t in the near future, so far. But we may get pretty close on Tuesday.