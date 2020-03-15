A bitter cold Saturday across the Inland Northwest! – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Freezing temperatures, snow, and gusty winds. That pretty much sums up our Saturday here in the Inland Northwest!

Our high’s were mostly in the 20’s across the region. By Saturday night we should see partly cloudy skies with slight chance for precipitation into the overnight hours.

24 HOUR FORECAST: We saw snow, wind, and chilly temps across the Inland NW today! However, it looks like by 8 pm tonight we'll just have mostly cloud cover. We have a slight chance for that snow to return overnight. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/N83TqCMwGi — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 14, 2020

TONIGHT'S LOWS: Burr! Overnight lows tonight will reach mostly the teens and single digits in some areas. Make sure you bundle up! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/rXfsMSyk1i — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 14, 2020

As we head into Sunday, we will reach the upper 30’s and 40’s in most areas. We should have clear conditions in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene with a little bit of sunshine peeking through the clouds. We will progressively warm up into the mid 50’s by the end of the work week.

TOMORROW'S HIGHS: Temperatures will be in the upper 30's and 40's tomorrow. We're expecting partly cloudy skies with a little bit of sunshine inbetween! We'll start to warm up as we head into our work week. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/nYS6T8wTyL — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) March 14, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.