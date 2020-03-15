A bitter cold Saturday across the Inland Northwest! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – Freezing temperatures, snow, and gusty winds. That pretty much sums up our Saturday here in the Inland Northwest!
Our high’s were mostly in the 20’s across the region. By Saturday night we should see partly cloudy skies with slight chance for precipitation into the overnight hours.
As we head into Sunday, we will reach the upper 30’s and 40’s in most areas. We should have clear conditions in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene with a little bit of sunshine peeking through the clouds. We will progressively warm up into the mid 50’s by the end of the work week.
