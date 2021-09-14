A beautiful Tuesday with a cooler Wednesday on the way – Mark

Happy Tuesday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Today will be sunny and mild

Though it will be breezy at times

A front moves in tomorrow making for colder weather

Rain starts Friday

Temperatures today will linger in the low to mids 70s, then we dip into the 60s later tonight.

Here’s a look at today’s highs – mostly mid-70s for the Inland Northwest, but creeping into higher temperatures toward Central Washington.

Tomorrow will be cooler, with his in the low 70s.

These are normal temperatures for this time of year and we have mostly sunny skies today. Wednesday will be cooler with breezy conditions.

Thursday will mark the cool down into the 60s for the weekend with rain showers Friday. Rainy Saturday and more showers Sunday.