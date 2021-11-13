A beautiful first half of the weekend turns wet and then WINDY! – Kris

After a VERY wet end to the workweek (we had more than TWICE as much rain in TWO days than we had in the TWO months of July and August combined!), enjoy a beautiful Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s. Before you make your plans, however, you’ll want to see the forecast for Sunday. There is growing confidence that we will have a strong wind event starting Sunday afternoon and continuing through Monday. This storm has the potential for tree damage and power outages. SO… you might not want to spend your Saturday putting up Christmas decorations just to have them blown to the North Pole on Sunday. Find your generator, batten your hatches, put fresh batteries in the flashlights and THEN go out to enjoy the nice weather on Saturday.

With wind gusts of up to 50 mph, there is the possibility of some small tree damage and isolated to scattered power outages. Sunday and Monday will also be very warm, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. That’s between 10 and 15 degrees above average! There’s cooler, calmer and drier weather ahead for the rest of the work week.