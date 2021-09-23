Expect warm, dry fall weather to last through the weekend – Mark

It’s the first full day of fall! Here’s a look at how it will play out:

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, September 23:

First full day of fall

Clearing sky

Warming trend

Summery weekend ahead

Temperatures will be average and we will have dry conditions today.

High pressure builds into the system bringing average temperatures and fewer clouds. Temperatures will be warming into the weekend with much above average daytime highs through Sunday. The region will cool with showers coming in Monday night and into Tuesday.