It’s National Pokémon Day!

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — That’s right, today marks national Pokémon day, a day to celebrate the pocket monsters the world has grown to love.

If you don’t know what Pokémon is, it’s a trading card game that has expanded into video games, TV shows, and an app that swept the nation in 2018.

Pokémon Go was the game to play before the pandemic, but it has slowly lost popularity ever since. However, the Pokémon brand itself has only grown, and even has a whole day dedicated to it.

And on each Pokémon Day, Nintendo introduces new characters to the franchise. This year, they introduced a cat, duck, and what some are calling a “spicy apple.”

Weed cat, spicy apple and donald duck

Many are calling the cat character “weed cat” because it’s green and its fur somewhat resembles marijuana leaf. Some are also calling the duck character Donald Duck because it’s a white duck with an orange bill, although it doesn’t look too much like Donald.

So whether you play the game or not, Pokémon Day is already being celebrated worldwide. Maybe look into these cute characters, you might even grow to like them!

