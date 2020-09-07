Poor visibility, multiple collisions force crews to close westbound I-90 near Ritzville

SPOKANE, Wash. — Poor visibility caused multiple collisions on I-90 in both directions near Ritzville Monday morning.

Dust and smoke is limiting visibility on the interstate between Ritzville and Moses Lake.

Washington State Patrol and the Department of Transportation are working to close westbound I-90 and State Route 395 in both directions to Ritzville.

US 395 is closing BOTH DIRECTIONS from SR 26 to Ritzville. There are multiple collisions blocking now both directions. Crews having a hard time closing the road due to the collisions in the area. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA. — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 7, 2020

🚨🚨Traffic Alert 🚨 🚨 SR395 is blocked south of Ritzville with multiple crashes due to poor visibility. @WSDOT_East is working on closing I-90 between Ritzville and the Grant Co line due to poor visibility. Please avoid the area. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) September 7, 2020

National Weather Service officials encourage drivers to avoid the road.

If you don't have to be out traveling today, we would advise you don't take the risk. Use caution if you are out on the roads today. #wawx https://t.co/lz7WzgNGsx — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 7, 2020

Strong winds increased fire danger around the region Monday.

