Poor visibility, multiple collisions force crews to close westbound I-90 near Ritzville
SPOKANE, Wash. — Poor visibility caused multiple collisions on I-90 in both directions near Ritzville Monday morning.
Dust and smoke is limiting visibility on the interstate between Ritzville and Moses Lake.
Washington State Patrol and the Department of Transportation are working to close westbound I-90 and State Route 395 in both directions to Ritzville.
National Weather Service officials encourage drivers to avoid the road.
Strong winds increased fire danger around the region Monday.
