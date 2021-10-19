97 percent of Providence caregivers compliant with vaccine mandate

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly all of Providence Health Care’s caregivers are compliant with the provider’s and state’s vaccine requirement.

Providence announced in August that all Washington caregivers must get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A release from the healthcare provider on Tuesday said they have a 97 percent compliance rate. This means all caregivers have either been vaccinated or received a medical or religious exemption.

“We are grateful that the vast majority of our caregivers have received their vaccinations — an essential step toward keeping our caregivers and patients safe,” Providence said in a release.

Those caregivers who did not meet the healthcare provider’s vaccine mandate have been placed on leave. Providence said they are working with each person to help them become compliant.

As a result of the high compliance rate, Providence does not foresee any operations being significantly affected by staff losses.

