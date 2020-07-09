97 new COVID-19 cases reported in N. Idaho, 53 in Spokane County

A woman's blood is collected for testing of coronavirus antibodies at a drive through testing site in Hempstead, N.Y., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The test, being administered by Somos Community Care, takes approximately 15 minutes and tests for the presence of antibodies in a person's blood, signifying that they may have some immunity to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho saw its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday when the Panhandle Health District reported 97 new cases.

The majority of active cases are in Kootenai County, with 433. Bonner County has also seen a recent uptick and has reported 34 active cases.

There are active cases in all counties within the PHD, including Benewah, Boundary and Shoshone Counties. Only one death has been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the PHD, five people are currently hospitalized because of the virus.

On Thursday, Gov. Brad Little announced Idaho would extend Stage 4 for an additional two weeks due to the uptick in cases across the state.

Meantime in Spokane County, the health district reported 53 new cases on Thursday. Twenty people are hospitalized from the virus. The majority of cases have been diagnosed in people between the ages of 20-29, with the 30-39 age group accounting for the second highest number of cases.

