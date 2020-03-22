95 dead, 1,996 infected by COVID-19 in Washington state

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

KING CO., Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health confirmed that 95 people have died statewide from COVID-19, with 1,996 confirmed cases.

This would be an increase of 203 cases, and only one death.

According to the Department of Health, nearly 29,000 people have been tested, with 94 percent of those tests coming back negative.

These case numbers are based on what information the Department compiles from local and regional health officials, and does not fully reflect the actual numbers of cases.

