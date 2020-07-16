9-year-old girl killed by falling tree near Hayden Lake

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

HAYDEN, Idaho — A 9-year-old girl was killed in Hayden Wednesday when a 60-foot rotten tree fell and struck her.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at 4:15 p.m. when the girl was fishing along the shoreline of Hayden Lake near English Point Trail Head.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the girl was treated for her injuries by responding medics and was taken to Kootenai Health by Life Flight. She passed away at the hospital from her injuries.

