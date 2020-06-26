9 SPS nurses volunteer their summers to help with curbside COVID-19 testing

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nine Spokane Public Schools nurses will use their free time to help with curbside COVID-19 testing.

The summer is usually slower for school nurses, so they decided to volunteer through the Spokane Regional Health District and put their skills to work.

The SRHD will begin the testing on July 7 at several local elementary schools. A list of specific locations is still being finalized.

Those needing tests will be able to drive up and self-swab, then hand their test back to a nurse who will send the samples to the health district.

Once it is up and running, curbside testing will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

