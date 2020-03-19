9 coronavirus cases reported in Spokane County, 1,376 confirmed statewide

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Four more Spokane residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the State Department of Health said Thursday, bringing the city’s total to nine patients.

An additional 189 people tested positive for the virus statewide. The number of confirmed cases now sits at 1,376 in Washington. Seventy-four have died.

Of the confirmed cases statewide, the majority are still in King County.

According to the Department of Health, 59% of those who have died were 80 or older.

Governor Jay Inslee announced new measures at a press conference on Wednesday to help renters, workers, and small business owners amid the coronavirus pandemic.

