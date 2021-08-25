86 percent of Gonzaga campus community now fully vaccinated

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students and staff are preparing to return to Gonzaga’s campus this fall and the latest numbers show high vaccinations rates among the community.

An email sent by Charlita Shelton, Chief of Staff to the President, shows 86 percent of the campus community has been fully vaccinated. That includes 88 percent of all students and 83 percent of employees, including faculty, staff and partners.

The data come from verified vaccination records and have been recorded on the university’s updated COVID-19 dashboard.

In June, University President Thayne McCulloh announced that all students would be required to show proof of vaccination, or a request for exemption on medical or religious grounds. It was announced soon thereafter that the same requirement would be expected of all campus-based employees.

Students who have not initiated vaccination or filed an exemption are asked to avoid campus. Their registration has been placed on hold and they will not be granted key-card access to campus facilities.

