81 new cases of COVID-19 reported in N. Idaho Friday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 in North Idaho on Friday.

That marks 259 new cases since Tuesday. Throughout the pandemic, the majority of cases have been reported in Kootenai County; there have been a total of 663 with 480 active cases. One death has been reported across the entire panhandle region.

Communications Specialist Andrea Kalas-Nagel said Kootenai Health has been conducting an average of 400 tests per day for the last two weeks. That does not account for the testing done at other sites across N. Idaho.

Kalas-Nagel said there is not one main reason for the increase in cases over the last few weeks, but that the increase was expected.

“Since Idaho entered stage 4 of reopening, many of the restrictions that were preventing community transmission were lifted, so we expected to see an increase as people began living life more normally,” Kalas-Nagel said in a text to 4 News Now.

PHD, along with Kootenai Health and Heritage Health, are working to set up an alternate testing site in the near future.

The Panhandle Health District reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 in North Idaho on Friday.

READ: Idaho State Board of Education aims to get students back into classrooms this fall

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.