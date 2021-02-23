8,000 Moderna doses allocated to Spokane Arena vaccination site, no new appointments open this week

Sue Ogrocki A vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is held at a vaccination site Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Oklahoma City.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Following shipment delays over the past week, CHAS Health confirmed that 8,000 doses of Moderna vaccine have been allocated to the Spokane Arena vaccination site.

This means first and second dose appointments scheduled for February 23-27 will continue as planned.

“Weather delays across the country pushed vaccine deliveries by a week. We are thrilled to be picking up where we left off and would like to thank the community for their patience as we’ve rescheduled appointments these past few days,” said site coordinator Jennifer Dixon.

Patients who need to reschedule second dose appointments will be called directly if they were previously scheduled for February 21-22. When DOH calls to reschedule, they will ask you to confirm your date of birth and email address to send updated appointment information. They will not ask for personal health information, nor ask for financial or other personal identifiable information.

There will be no new appointments open for scheduling this week.

