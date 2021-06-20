80 degree temps and sunny skies just in time for Father’s Day! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s going to be a beautiful Father’s Day with sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s and 90s in some areas. If you think that’s hot, just wait until you hear what lies ahead for this week.

We have the potential to reach the triple digits by next weekend, with Saturday reaching 101 degrees!

That sunshine should also stick around for the rest of the week. Enjoy and make sure to stay hydrated!