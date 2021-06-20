80 degree temps and sunny skies just in time for Father’s Day! – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis
Posted:
Updated:
by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s going to be a beautiful Father’s Day with sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s and 90s in some areas. If you think that’s hot, just wait until you hear what lies ahead for this week.

Weather Forecast Dl June 19Weather Forecast Katerina June 19

We have the potential to reach the triple digits by next weekend, with Saturday reaching 101 degrees!

Weather Forecast Katerina June 19 TwoWeather Forecast Katerina June 19 Three

That sunshine should also stick around for the rest of the week. Enjoy and make sure to stay hydrated!

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Top Stories