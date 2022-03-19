#8 WSU falls to #9 Kansas State in Women’s NCAA tournament First Round

by Will Wixey

Copyright 4 News Now

RALEIGH, NC — The No. 8 seed Washington State Cougars fell no No. 9 seed Kansas State in the First Round of the Women’s NCAA tournament.

It was a close battle throughout, in fact, the Cougars were leading the charge in the first half. The score was 24-18 to end the second quarter, being a rather low-scoring game.

But things did not go the way the Cougars had hoped in the second half. Kansas State greatly outperformed the Cougars in the third and fourth quarter, scoring 33 points to WSU’s 16.

The team only put up seven points in the fourth quarter, which wasn’t as bad as Kansas State’s five in the first quarter, but when down by almost ten and needing to go on a run, the Cougars just couldn’t answer.

WSU’s Charlisse Leger-Walker led the team, scoring 20 points and grabbing four rebounds. But it wasn’t enough compared to the Wildcats’ center Ayoka Lee, who had a hefty double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Kansas State now will likely go on to play No. 1 seed NC State, that is unless #16 Longwood can pull off the upset.

READ: WSU’s Mouhammed Gueye wins fifth Freshman of the Week award

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.