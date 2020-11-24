8 COVID deaths reported in Spokane County since Tuesday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Mary Altaffer

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District reported eight new COVID-related deaths on Tuesday.

That number does not necessarily mean those people have died in the past 24 hours; the health district reports new data every day, but is constantly working through a backlog of death records and case reports.

In total, 250 people from Spokane County have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The latest data from the SRHD notes than an additional 289 cases were reported Tuesday, just a day after the county reported its highest daily case increase since the start of the pandemic.

RELATED: Spokane Co. sees record-high 513 COVID cases in one day, over 1,000 this weekend

The health district said the data reported each day reflects trends and habits from roughly two weeks prior. Health experts are concerned about the case and death rates we will see in about two weeks as a result of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Governor Jay Inslee has asked Washingtonians to avoid gathering on Thanksgiving and strictly practice social distancing, as well as mask-wearing.

During a briefing Tuesday, Inslee said vaccines could be ready for some Washingtonians as soon as December, but they will not be readily available all until 2021.

RELATED: A child has died of COVID-19 in Spokane County, SRHD reports

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.