77-year-old man killed in Hauser Lake shooting, suspect in custody

HAUSER LAKE, Idaho – Authorities have identified the victims and suspect involved in Monday’s shooting on Hauser Lake Road.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said 77-year-old Dennis Rogers was shot and killed. A city employee confirmed he was a member of the Hauser Planning and Zoning Commission.

John S. Hazell, 55, was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. A third person at the scene was not injured. The Sheriff’s Office said they no longer have reason to believe there is a possible fourth victim.

A suspect has also been taken into custody. James B. Adam, 44, was booked into jail for two active warrants, but additional charges will be filed once the investigation is complete.

The Sheriff’s Office said Adam is a transient.

