75-year-old Coeur d’Alene woman killed in crash near Moscow

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho State Police say a 75-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision on US95, south of Moscow on Thursday evening.

According to a release, a 47-year-old woman was driving southbound on US95 when she attempted to turn left onto Eid Rd and collided with a Nissan Altima driving northbound.

The passengers of both cars were transported to Gritman Medical Center, where 75-year-old Calleen White died from her injuries. White was a passenger in the Nissan.

The crash is still under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.