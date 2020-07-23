72-year-old man with dementia missing from Hillyard area

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: SPD

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police need help finding a 72-year-old man with dementia who walked away from his home in Hillyard.

According to SPD, Joseph Castillo left his home near N. Regal St. and E. Diamond Ave. sometime overnight.

He has extensive medical problems and requires daily medication. He needs a cane or walker to get around, and if he did not get onto a bus or into someone’s vehicle, then it is believed he is still somewhere in the Hillyard area.

Castillo is Hispanic, about 5’8″ tall and 200 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

