70-year-old sex offender arrested for indecent exposure in store parking lot

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police arrested a 70-year-old sex offender and convicted felon for exposing himself to customers in a retail parking lot.

The store, just off the Newport Highway, received complaints of a man sitting in a pickup truck in the parking lot and “checking out” female customers, allegedly touching himself in view of other shoppers.

Loss prevention officers at the store then called the Spokane Police Department. An officer arrived and observed the man in his truck, who was visibly touching himself while a woman loaded her child into a minivan nearby.

The officer then approached the truck, startling the suspect, who had his genitals exposed.

The man, identified as 70-year-old Donald Krueger, told the officer that he had to go to the bathroom, but could not make it into the store as he had to use a walker. However, surveillance video over the course of that day and the day prior showed Krueger sitting in his car for several hours, doing the same lewd behavior up until the officer approached him.

Krueger was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for felony indecent exposure.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.