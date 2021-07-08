70-year-old pilot flips plane, suffers minor injuries

BOUNDARY CO., Idaho — A 70-year-old pilot escaped with only minor injuries after flipping his plane at the Boundary County Airport.

Patrick Hanley of Troy, Montana said he was the only person in the experimental Midget Mustang II plane and did not have it airborne. Instead, he was testing the plane on the runway, lost control and flipped it.

Despite having only minor injuries, Hanley was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The accident was documented and reported to the FAA and NTSB. The plane was ultimately flipped back over and removed from the taxi way.

