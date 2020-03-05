King County resident dies from coronavirus, bringing Washington death toll to 11

OLYMPIA, Wash. — There are now 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state, with the first confirmed case in Grant County now being reported.

The Washington State Department of Health said there are 51 cases in King County, 18 in Snohomish County and one in Grant County. Another King County resident died from the virus, health officials with Seattle and King County confirmed on Thursday. That makes 11 people in Washington state who have died.

Governor Jay Inslee issued a state emergency declaration on Thursday as the state prepares to ramp up its response to the virus. State officials now have the ability to order public insurers to waive all testing costs for those without their own medical insurance. State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued the order to waive copays and deductibles for any consumer requiring testing for coronavirus.

Inslee said $125 million in funding will be provided to help the state contain the coronavirus.

“This is a period of substantial anxiety in our state,” Inslee said. “It’s real. It’s significant. And we need to recognize it.”

