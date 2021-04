7-year-old N. Idaho boy found safe

Credit: CDA Schools

HAYDEN, Idaho — A 7-year-old North Idaho has been found safe after being reported missing.

It is not clear where the boy was found, but he had been missing out of Hayden Friday morning.

