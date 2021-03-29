7-car crash amid blowing dust closes I-182 in Richland

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

Credit: WSP

RICHLAND, Wash. — A seven-car crash amid blowing dust held up traffic Sunday afternoon on I-182 in the Queensgate area of Richland.

Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol said his agency was investigating a crash involving seven cars and minor injuries to those inside.

WSP reports the crash happened before 4 p.m. on the westbound side of the interstate just west of Queensgate Blvd. The left lane was reopened by 5 p.m.

“Please be careful due to high winds and blowing dust!!!” Trooper Thorson tweeted.

Another central Washington interstate is struggling in a dust storm. I-90 was closed in both directions from Ritzville to just east of Moses Lake due to low visibility.

A Dust Storm Warning was issued earlier in the afternoon and was later extended until 5:15 p.m.

“Please avoid the area as I-90 is currently closed in both directions from Ritzville to just east of Moses Lake,” WSDOT tweeted.

