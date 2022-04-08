6th Annual Spokane Speed and Custom Car Show kicks off Friday

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Speed and Custom Car Show is back for a sixth year.

In 2021, the car show was held in June due to Covid restrictions earlier in the year.

Now it’s back in April as a Spokane springtime tradition.

There are nearly 300 custom cars, trucks, BMX bikes and more from across the country.

Some entries come as far as Texas, Arizona and Wyoming!

You can see the hot rods this Friday, April 8 starting at noon until 7 p.m.

The show will continue Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are bought at the door at the Spokane Fair & Expo Center.

They are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and military, $8 for kids 12 and under and free for kids age 4 and under.

For more information see the official website and Facebook page.

