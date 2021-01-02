67-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Wapato

Emily Oliver

PC: WSP

WAPATO, Wash. — A 67-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday when another driver crossed the center lane and hit his car head on in Wapato.

Luberto Rodriguez, 33, was driving southbound on State Route 97 when he struck an oncoming car near mile post 68.

Washington State Patrol says the driver of the oncoming car, 67-year-old Alfred Anaya, was dead when troopers arrived. His passenger, 65-year-old Esperanza Anaya, was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital with injuries.

WSP says Rodriguez was also injured and taken to the hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The cause is still under investigation.

